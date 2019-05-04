Power of flowers heals and transforms (copy)

An explosion of wildflowers on the bank of Lake Menomin is pictured at the Menomonie Public Library in this 2016 file photo.

 Dunn County News file photo

Join the Menomonie Public Library for our 10th season of free live music from local artists on the lawn at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie.

Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance.

Generously supported by the Friends of the Menomonie Public Library and the Menomonie Public Library Foundation.

Live music dates and artists are:

June 13:

  • Poppa Bear Norton

June 20:

  • Rhythm Posse

June 27:

  • North of Dixie

July 11:

  • Pit Wagon

July 18:

  • Weapons of Brass Destruction

July 25:

  • Jim Herrick and Friends

August 1:

  • The Cutaways

August 8:

  • Yata, Sinz and Orfield

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.