Join the Menomonie Public Library for our 10th season of free live music from local artists on the lawn at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie.
Bring a chair or blanket, picnic and your favorite beverage to enjoy during the performance.
Generously supported by the Friends of the Menomonie Public Library and the Menomonie Public Library Foundation.
Live music dates and artists are:
June 13:
- Poppa Bear Norton
June 20:
- Rhythm Posse
June 27:
- North of Dixie
July 11:
- Pit Wagon
July 18:
- Weapons of Brass Destruction
July 25:
- Jim Herrick and Friends
August 1:
- The Cutaways
August 8:
- Yata, Sinz and Orfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.