“There were some real tough decisions to be made,” Dunn County Board Chairman David Bartlett told his fellow supervisors about the 2019 budget about what he assured them is a balanced budget.
According to Keith Strey, the county’s chief financial officer, the property tax rate is still being calculated by the 2019 budget, but at $21.6 million, the proposed property tax levy is at the maximum limit imposed by the state.
“When the original budget was rolled out, it was a million dollars over that limit,” Strey said. “At one point, the deficit was over $4 million.”
Expenditures proposed at $85.6 million reflect a $5.1 million increase to cover upgrades to the county’s radio towers and repeater antennas, the records management in the sheriff’s office as well as road projects and the renovation of the Community Services Building to accommodate the relocation of the administrative offices from the downtown Government Center.
Mandated services
Supervisor Mike Kneer questioned the extra costs the county has incurred in the area of health and human services.
Strey explained that there was a sound reason that the department’s budget would be increasing from $10.8 million in 2018 to $12.8 million in 2019 following reports that there would be a $1.1 million deficit for the current year.
The shortfall, he said is tied to the opioid and drug problems that have created an above-average and growing demand for services — mandated by the state — which has cause a huge spike in costs to the county.
“We couldn’t ignore that,” Strey said. “We’re going to have a deficit that basically took away any chance for any fund balance for the general fund for this year to apply to 2019 because that’s being used, in part, to cover that deficit.”
In the spirit of being conservative and fiscally prudent, Strey added, the HHS budget was increased by the amount of the deficit and another $1 million added to the 2019 to ensure that the funding will be in place to cover the cost.
After Supervisor Mike Kneer confirmed that the county receives a partial repayment for services from the state, Supervisor Don Kuether asked, “Is there any anticipation that the state will give us more money ... at all?”
County Manager Paul Miller’s was short and to the point: “No. We can’t count on the state giving us any more.”
Pointing out that Dunn County isn’t alone, Miller said, “Counties across the state have been picking up more and more and more of the spiraling cost. What’s driving it is the endangered children.”
He said that if, when an emergency call is received, the responders arrive at a household and find children endangered, whether by the use of methamphetamines, drugs, or a domestic situation, they have an obligation to place the children in a safe environment.
“The cost of placing those children is spiraling,” Miller said. “We’ve had a 100 percent increase in the number of calls in the past four years.”
The same goes for mental health, he added. “When we get a call and it appears someone is struggling with an illness, we have a mandate to provide services for them, including placements. Those costs are going up and up.”
To-date, the state has deferred those costs to the counties — “and the counties are drowning as a result,” Miller concluded. “I would advocate for a change to the levy limit law to allow counties, municipalities to keep pace with the rising costs that were mandated by the state to provide.”
On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing at the Government Center (800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie) at 7 p.m. before voting on the final budget.
