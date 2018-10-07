With the challenging financial and emotional situation plaguing farm families in our communities, UW-Extension in Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties will be hosting a half-day meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 17. This meeting will assist agri-business professionals and agency staff in feeling more comfortable and confident working with families in distress. The agenda includes:
- Dairy Profitability by Herd Size Analysis, 2014-2016, Kevin Bernhardt, Farm Management Specialist, UW-Extension and UW Center for Dairy Profitability
- Mental Health 101: Warning Signs and Resources, Stephanie Hintz, Human Development and Relationships Educator, UW-Extension Dunn County
- USDA Farm Service Agency: Information and Resources “Speed Round,” Farm Loans: R. Alan Daigle, Farm Loan Officer; Farm Programs: Heather Kirkpatrick, Dunn Co. Executive Director; SCORE Mentorship: Per Forsberg, Western WI SCORE Chapter
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with the program from 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting will be held at the Dunn County Community Services Building's conference room 60 (3001 U.S. Hwy 12 East, Menomonie).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.