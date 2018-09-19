A surf-and-turf trip is a rare opportunity since not too many rivers have bike trails running next to them. We are fortunate in the Chippewa Valley to have trails along both the Red Cedar and Chippewa Rivers.
A surf-and-turf trip is a canoe trip down a river coupled with a bike trip on the same stretch of river. This particular trip consisted of biking from Meridean to Caryville and then floating back down the Chippewa River to Meridean.
The logistics of the trip were simple. Drop off the canoe at Holte Park landing in Caryville. Then drive to the boat landing at Meridean. Park the car, unload the bike and ride back to the canoe. Then transfer from bike to canoe and float back down to the waiting car. Finally, the canoe was loaded onto the car and the bike was retrieved from the park on the drive home.
Best laid plans
A glitch in the plan became very apparent when I got to the landing at Meridean. The boat landing was surrounded by large sandbars. There was a bit of water immediately in front of the boat ramp but there was no clear path from the river to the landing.
I pulled off the biking shoes and socks and went wading across the water to the sandbar to scout out the situation. As I wandered around the bar, the sand and willows were piled high enough to obscure the view of the landing from most angles. So, I picked out some land marks on the upstream end of the river so hopefully I wouldn’t miss the landing and end up in Durand. As I was scouting out the situation, an eagle left its roost and flew upstream.
The Chippewa River trail runs from Eau Claire to Durand on the southern bank of the Chippewa River. It is a flat rails-to-trails bike trail. The section from Meridean to Caryville runs through river bottoms and often resembles a wooded tunnel. Occasionally, the trail comes into an opening for a farm field.
The trail is rough since the Republicans drastically cut funding to state parks and trails a few years ago and all the parks and trails are now deteriorating, so it’s important to watch for holes while riding. Since this was Labor Day and the weather was nice, there were lots of people riding the trail. The youngest appeared to be about three years old and was making good use of the training wheels on the bike.
With all the traffic on the trail, wildlife was scarce. I was thinking, however, that this would be a great section of the trial to ride early in the morning or late in the evening on a weekday to spot wildlife.
Eagles around each bend
The ride was about six miles long. It took about 45 minutes. I had to exit the trail to cross the bridge over the Chippewa River and get to the canoe landing. The bike was locked to a tree and the canoe and gear were carried to the landing.
I launched the canoe and began paddling down river. My arms and shoulders protested over the quick change from bike riding to paddling, but after a bit the muscles loosened up to the new routine.
Less than a quarter mile from the landing I spotted the second eagle of the day roosting in a tree. Around the next bend, there was another eagle. It seemed there was an eagle around every turn of the river. I even spotted an eagle’s nest. There were two eagles in that section of the river. Altogether, I saw 10 eagles; nine of which were adults and one was a large immature eagle.
For most of its course, the Chippewa is a wide and powerful river. But on the south side of Happy and Brush Islands the river narrows, resulting in a series of shallow and narrow spots with lots of flowing deep water in-between. Navigating through the narrows can be lots of fun. It really is not white-water canoeing, but one must navigate eddy lines, sweepers, and snags when going through the narrows.
It’s pretty simple, but fun canoeing if one knows how to read water and use current lines to help steer the craft. The best was one narrow where I went around a sharp bend and hit a big eddy which threatened to spin the canoe around backwards. While fighting the eddy, I also had to the line the canoe up with the standing wave in a narrow chute.
Once through the chute, I had to make a hard left to change current lines to avoid a sweeper. It was an exciting sequence of paddling, something unexpected on a river as wide and flat as the Chippewa. The river was a bit low when I paddled it. If the river was very high, this section would be more difficult than fun to canoe.
I rounded one last bend and the multiple landmarks I had picked when scouting the landing came into view. After padding to the sand bar, I took my shoes off, so I could wade and drag the canoe to the landing at the end of a leisurely trip that took a little less than four hours.
When the fall colors reach their peak in a few weeks, this will be a very scenic trip. There are several benches on the bike trail and many sandy beaches on the river where travelers can pull over to enjoy the view or have lunch. A surf-and-turf on the Chippewa River is a delightful outdoor treat.
