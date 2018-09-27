Christopher Johnson, M.D., recently joined the Surgery Department at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Dr. Johnson earned a medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health in Madison. He completed a general surgery residency at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Dr. Johnson is board-eligible in general surgery. His professional interests include breast, colorectal and thyroid surgery; endoscopy; hernia repair; and skin and soft tissue procedures.
In his free time, Dr. Johnson enjoys camping, hunting, mountain biking, skiing and travel.
To make an appointment, call 715-233-7777.
