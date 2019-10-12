A suspect involved in two local robberies was taken into custody Friday, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
David JR Hoffman, 21, was taken into custody following an alleged armed robbery at U-Fuel at N5698 850th Street located at the U.S. 12 and I-94 interchange, authorities said.
Hoffman is believed to be the suspect involved in the Peoples State Bank robbery in Boyceville on Oct. 1, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.
The cases are still under investigation by the Boyceville Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
The Dunn County Communication Center received the call of an armed robbery at U-Fuel on Friday at 12:56 p.m..
The victim said a male subject with a blue bandana over his face holding a sliver handgun demanded money. The suspect fled on foot and video surveillance from a nearby business was used to identify the individual.
Hoffman had been booked into the Dunn County Jail awaiting charges by the District Attorney's Office.
Deputies were assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol during the incident.