Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at Peoples State Bank in Boyceville.
No suspect was in custody as of Tuesday night, Boyceville Chief of Police Greg Lamkin said in a release.
At 8:27 a.m. Tuesday, an armed robbery was reported in which an individual pointed a weapon at an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was wearing a tan jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt and is described as a white male, possibly in his mid-20s about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a stocky build.
You have free articles remaining.
The suspect appears to have arrived and fled from the bank by foot, Lamkin said. No one was hurt in the incident.
Assisted by the FBI and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, the Boyceville Police Department continues to investigate. Anyone with information can call the police department at 715-643-2215 or contact the Dunn County Crime Stoppers at dunncocrimestoppers.com.
Boyceville, Colfax and Elk Mound police departments, Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the incident.
Boyceville schools were under a precautionary lockout, but students left at the end of the day Tuesday under normal procedures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.