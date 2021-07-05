 Skip to main content
SWR auction live through July 13
SWR auction live through July 13

The second of three auctions for equipment and infrastructure being sold by the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division will run through July 13.

The auction, through the Wisconsin Surplus website, includes dumpsters, trailers, recycling and garbage cans, lockers, heaters, safes, tools and more.

To view auction items or submit a bid, go to www.wisconsinsurplus.com/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?rlust222. All items are sold as-is, and buyers are encouraged to inspect items prior to bidding. To schedule an appointment for inspection or pickup, contact Scott Nabbefeld at 715-231-6571 or snabbefeld@co.dunn.wi.us.

