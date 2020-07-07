Synergy Co-op Exit 45 receives $100,000 for selling $22 million Powerball

This is the first Wisconsin Powerball jackpot won since March 2019 when Wisconsin had a record-setting $768.4 Million jackpot winner. Wisconsin is now tied for fourth on the all-time list of most frequently winning states.

"You think about Wisconsin compared to the population of California or Florida or New York and it’s quite a story we have to tell," Polzin said of the how often Wisconsinites have won.

Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said partnerships between retail ticket sellers and the lottery are to key to the operations of the lottery. It's great to see both a Wisconsinite and a Wisconsin company receive winnings, he said.

"It’s an important partnership, we greatly value our partners and we’re so pleased to be here with one of them," Barca said of presenting Synergy Co-op with a check.

Polzin said the local winner was the only winning ticket, and they won't be dividing the winnings with people from other states.