Take action towards bettering your health with the Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport

Summer is a great time to set health goals to prevent chronic diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure. The Chippewa Valley Summer Activity Passport is here to support you in this by providing you with ideas on where to find exciting opportunities in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties! Whether your health goal is to exercise more frequently or eat more servings of fruits and vegetables, you may find that it’s easier to meet your goals when you’re doing something you enjoy.

"Chronic disease management was identified as a concern in all three Community Health Assessments completed by Chippewa, Dunn, and Eau Claire Counties. Our local coalitions came together to implement the Summer Activity Passport to encourage families to go out and explore the amazing outdoor opportunities available in the Chippewa Valley,” said Sandy Tarter, FoodWIse Nutrition Coordinator for Chippewa, Dunn, & Eau Claire Counties. “This effort promotes movement, stress reduction, and increased fresh fruit and vegetable intake as action steps towards better health in chronic disease prevention."

The best part? You can win some awesome prizes for participating in the Summer Activity Passport, including free park and trail passes, workout gear, and more.

Here’s how it works: