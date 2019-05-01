If you’re near a Menomonie golf course this Sunday, look up: You might catch a glimpse of a colorful show on tap at the second annual Menomonie Kite Festival.
The festival is slated for Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at Tanglewood Greens, 2200 Crestwood Dr., Menomonie.
The golf course and event venue will open its driving range to families, kite enthusiasts, amateurs and several local vendors, said festival organizer Tony Liedl.
For people who don’t own a kite, or have never tried flying one of the colorful contraptions – never fear, said Liedl, marketing coordinator for Vets Plus, Inc. and former events manager at Tanglewood Greens.
Kelly Vincent, owner of Action Fireworks and Kites of Eau Claire, will have a booth, “very unique” kites for sale, host demonstrations and show kite flyers the ropes for the second year in a row, Liedl said.
Prince and Princesses boutique owner Dianna Fiergola will also sell kites and other children’s toys at the festival Sunday.
Festival attendees can also bring their own kites.
New this year is a picnic-style lunch available to buy at Tanglewood’s event center, Liedl said. The festival itself is family-friendly and free to attend.
Dogs can also join the fun this year and enter the event, but must be leashed and kept outside on the driving range.
The event was first scheduled for Sunday, April 28, but a snowy forecast forced organizes to push the event a week forward.
Liedl is hoping for sunny skies Sunday, a turnout to top last year’s count of 200 people and a colorful aerial display.
“I love flying kites. I do it every spring. It’s relaxing and takes the stress away,” he said.
The venue itself – and a personal love of kite flying – inspired Liedl to start the event and gather regional kite enthusiasts: “We had this beautiful golf course in Menomonie, with as so much land to it, and I was thinking, ‘Are the only people that come out here golfers?’ Let’s try to get other people out here to see this beautiful property we have.”
