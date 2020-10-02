Taking love of comics to a new level

“Michael is a very talented and skilled young man,” Mickelson said. “I essentially gave him an idea and let him use his imagination to fill an empty canvas. I am very proud of his work for our community. It is recognized in the city and our community as something they can view and be proud of for years to come.”

Hilliger’s animations are a bonus to the landmark vignettes, Mickelson said.

“Michael often uses his animation in areas to help explain a more in-depth piece of history and make it simple and understandable,” she said. “I think the animations are such a fun addition to these videos,” she said. “It allows you to have fun while learning, giving the audience something amusing to watch. What adult is going to say they don’t enjoy a cartoon or animation every once in a while?”

UW-Stout’s Michael Heagle, assistant professor in the School of Art and Design, taught Hilliger in a summer term course in television series writing.