Ted's Pizza Palace in Menomonie has been awarded the funds for a makeover to their business.
Ted's Pizza, 306 Main Street E, was announced Tuesday as the winner of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual Main Street Makeover Contest.
The restaurant, owned by Jim and Kim Gounaikis, is celebrating 50 years of operation this year and it will receive personalized assistance and up to $10,000 to make interior and exterior improvements to the business.
"To be chosen to have an upgrade to our facility, our building is something that I can look forward to leaving to my son and hopefully my son’s children, so they can keep the legacy going," Jim Gounaikis said. "It’s just an honor to live in Menomonie. The people here are so great. It’s so mind-blowing for me to think that we actually won."
Members of Retailworks, Inc. and staff from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will work with Ted's Pizza and Main Street Menomonie to develop a plan for changes to the business over the next few months. Then upgrades will be made during a 48-hour makeover event later this spring.
"That’s the best thing about winning this contest is that we will receive help from other people to show us, and see different types of visions you can have," Gounaikis said.
You have free articles remaining.
The business was selected based on its successful track record, community support and the potential to renovate the building as it looks to continue to serve downtown Menomonie.
"Ted's Pizza is a staple of Menomonie," Dustyn Dubuque, Main Street Menomonie executive director said. "The entire family at Ted's is invested in our downtown, and they plan to call Menomonie home for generations to come. It is businesses like theirs that make downtown a great place to dine and shop."
Ted's Pizza was selected over other finalists First Class Cosmetology in Beloit, Chefusion in Green Bay, Flex & Burn in Kenosha and Kingsley Crossing in Shullsburg. Anthony’s 511 Barbershop in Watertown was awarded in 2019 while Annie’s Fountain City Cafe in Fond du Lac was named the winner in 2018.
Gounaikis said appealing to customers goes beyond just the product. What a restaurant looks like is also important and to have help with that aspect will be beneficial. Having the renovations will also allow Ted's Pizza to continue to give back to the community that supports them as they plan to stay in Menomonie for the long haul, Gounaikis said.
"It’s an actual blessing," Gounaikis said. "Having the funds there and having the people that are going to be there to help you."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.