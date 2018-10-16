November’s election will have 82 school district referenda across the state. Back in the April election there were more than 65 referenda, with the majority passing.
A referendum has a lack of fairness built into it. While all eligible voters in a school district can vote, it’s the property taxpayers that get the tab. Seniors and others living on fixed incomes can ill-afford the bombardment of referenda.
It’s a known fact that 10,000 U.S. citizens turn 65 every day and will for the next 17 years. (Social Security Administration report.) Wisconsin is not immune to this report.
Another fact is that student numbers are down across all education in this state, yet the demand for local property tax dollars from school districts appears unending.
Locally, the school district of Mondovi will have a referendum for $18 million in November, back in the April election. Mondovi had a passed referendum for $1.35 million. It reminds me of a phrase: “When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.”
At what point will seniors and others living on fixed incomes have to abandon their homes they worked so hard for in their working lives?
TERRY NICHOLS, Colfax
