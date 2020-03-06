Thatcher named new executive director of United Way of Dunn County

United Way of Dunn County has a new leader.

Jennifer Thatcher was named the new executive director of the organization and she began her duties on March 2, United Way of Dunn County said in a news release.

Thatcher formerly served as executive director of the Pierce County Hunger Prevention Council where she managed the county’s food pantry operations . She is a native of Wilson.

“I have a passion for people and community and am very excited to serve as executive director of the United Way of Dunn County,” Thatcher said in a news release. “I look forward to a long-term partnership with the communities across Dunn County, collectively working to improve the lives of our families, friends and neighbors struggling to meet basic needs.”

Thatcher has been an ambassador for the Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce since 2018, was a Leadership Wisconsin organizational change committee member in 2017 and board vice-chair and secretary of Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership from 2013-15.

She has also served as a small business consultant and a financial planner and strategy manager for CHS, Inc. and CHS Foundation.