Two years after moving into their new facility, The Bridge to Hope has completed its campaign to purchase their building. The Bridge to Hope moved into the former Arbor Place in Menomonie in September of 2017.
“We are so grateful to the support from our community,” Executive Director Naomi Cummings said. “We couldn’t have done this without the generosity and compassion of so many people. Our new facility has three times as many emergency bedrooms as our old building. We have been able to dramatically increase the number of families we can help who are fleeing from violence. Our building is completely handicap-accessible. We also welcome pets into shelter so families don’t have to leave them behind.”
The Bridge to Hope has been providing free and confidential services to victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking since 1982. One survivor of domestic abuse shared, “When I moved into the shelter, I felt lost, broken, confused, and afraid. Today, I feel like I am finally a butterfly and I am ready to spread my wings and fly!”
In the past year, The Bridge to Hope has provided emergency shelter to 47 children and 58 adults. They also helped 94 victims with restraining orders and accompanied 54 survivors to court hearings.
“We are also grateful to the generosity of corporations and foundations that were major donors: 3M, Otto Bremer Trust, and the Gale Family Foundation. Many other businesses and organizations supported us as well,” board president Tom Harris said.
There will be a celebration Nov. 5 at Barrel Room on Main Street from 5-7 p.m. All community supporters are invited to attend.
