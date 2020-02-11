The Wisconsin State P.E.O. Sisterhood recently awarded a $1,698 Sarah Shinn Marshall H.E.L.P. Grant (Helping Everyone Live Purposely) to The Bridge to Hope in Menomonie. The grant was made available with the coordination and recommendation of Jan Gehring, Menomonie Chapter DD H.EL.P. Chair. The grant funds will be utilized to purchase a washer and dryer, a high priority need for The Bridge to Hope emergency shelter, according to Naomi Cummings, Executive Director. The Bridge to Hope has been providing free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking since 1982 in Dunn and Pepin counties.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sarah Shinn Marshall grant provides aid specifically to Wisconsin non-profit organizations that serve the disabled, disadvantaged or those in extreme financial hardship. Funds may be used for projects or needs, except for ongoing operational expenses. In 2019, The Sarah Shinn Marshall Fund awarded $17,216 to thirteen organizations throughout Wisconsin for computers, kitchen and other appliances
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.