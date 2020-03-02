The Menomonie Singers celebrate 30 years with concerts, a raffle and a party

The Menomonie Singers will perform Mozart’s Missa Brevis in D Major and other choral selections in three different cities on April 5, 25, and 26. Also on the program are works by William Billings, Joan Szymko, Eric Barnum, Ola Gjeilo, Paul Rudoi, and Stacey Gibbs.

The Missa Brevis (brief mass) consists of six movements, and was the first of Mozart’s works to appear in print. It is thought to have been composed for liturgical use in the Salzburg, Austria, cathedral where Mozart was employed by the Archbishop Colloredo. The Archbishop demanded brevity and concision in this mass; none of the movements have an orchestral introduction, and Mozart composed it for a very limited instrumental ensemble. Originally scored for two trombones, and strings for accompaniment, The Menomonie Singers will use only strings, and a piano.

The Menomonie Singers is celebrating 30 years of bringing choral music to the community. As part of the celebration, the Singers is holding a silent auction during the concert on April 26 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Many wonderful items donated by local businesses and individuals will be auctioned off, with proceeds going to support the choir.