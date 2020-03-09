The Young and the Rest show provides new sound as women bring new life to music made famous by men

“Between Thanksgiving and Christmas was the only time you used to be able to see us and our fan base started kind of begging us,” McLaughlin said, “asking us ‘can you please play throughout the year.’”

Deciding what music to feature in the new endeavor would always come back to the music of Neil Young, McLaughlin said.

They asked themselves how Young’s music would sound with female vocalist and whether it would work. There wasn’t any desire to change tempo of the songs or attempt to impersonate his voice. The goal was to remain faithful to the music, Courts said.

“I think the interpretations, again, they’re faithful to the originals but we’re using different instruments,” Courts said. “You have Laura and all of her whistles and flutes and bagpipes. The way that Heather and Karen play piano and then there’s melodica in there and then there’s the guitar. We have an incredible bass player and drummer whose flare on these songs gives them a modern twist that brings them into this era without losing the roots of the music and certainly without losing the message of the music.”

Ultimately they’ll receive great support with the variation as audiences have appreciated hearing Young and others’ music in new ways.