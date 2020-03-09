The Young and the Rest show provides new sound as women bring new life to music made famous by men

Hearing a favorite song in a new way can mean hearing it for the first time again.
SimpleGifts with Billy McLaughlin and The Young and the Rest tribute show looks to create that feeling. The group will be playing at the Mabel Tainter Saturday, March 14, performing classics of Neil Young, in addition to the music of America, the Eagles and Crosby, Stills and Nash, among others.
The Young and the Rest is about women using their voices to revamp music made famous by men. The voices of SimpleGifts — Heather Moen, Karen Paurus, Amy Courts — is joined by the Celtic influence of Laura MacKenzie who plays the whistle, flute and bagpipes, with Billy McLaughlin on acoustic guitar, often joined by Dan Ristrom, Billy Oehrlein and Jordan Carlson.
“I think anytime you talk about a song that is well beloved or an artist who is world-renowned and you put a new voice or a new spin on the song, people hear it again for the first time,” Courts said, “and they hear something new in the different singer’s inflection or they feel something with the mix of the melody and the harmony and the ins and the outs of everything.”
The group had been defined by its Christmas concerts for years. For almost two decades, the band has been touring around the holidays and would also record Christmas albums during the summer. After years of only performing at that time, they would get requests for more shows.
“Between Thanksgiving and Christmas was the only time you used to be able to see us and our fan base started kind of begging us,” McLaughlin said, “asking us ‘can you please play throughout the year.’”
Deciding what music to feature in the new endeavor would always come back to the music of Neil Young, McLaughlin said.
They asked themselves how Young’s music would sound with female vocalist and whether it would work. There wasn’t any desire to change tempo of the songs or attempt to impersonate his voice. The goal was to remain faithful to the music, Courts said.
“I think the interpretations, again, they’re faithful to the originals but we’re using different instruments,” Courts said. “You have Laura and all of her whistles and flutes and bagpipes. The way that Heather and Karen play piano and then there’s melodica in there and then there’s the guitar. We have an incredible bass player and drummer whose flare on these songs gives them a modern twist that brings them into this era without losing the roots of the music and certainly without losing the message of the music.”
Ultimately they’ll receive great support with the variation as audiences have appreciated hearing Young and others’ music in new ways.
“What we’re finding out is people who love Neil Young’s voice and people who don’t like Neil Young’s voice but love his songs are appreciating him as a composer and they’re appreciating the band for reinterpreting his music,” McLaughlin said.
MacKenzie brings a Celtic twist to band. In a song by Crosby, Stills and Nash, MacKenzie maintains the melody originally done on the steel pedal guitar with a whistle. She also adds bagpipes to one of Young’s songs that is an audience favorite, McLaughlin said.
“You listen to it and you go ‘how did they not put that on the original?’ It’s so powerful,” Courts said of the addition of the bagpipes.
The Young and the Rest show will also bring a complete set design to the Mabel Tainter that will transform the stage, McLaughlin said.
Complete with a lighting director, audio system and visuals, the band is looking to record a concert video that night. McLaughlin also plans to pull out some of his work from his previous stops at the Mabel Tainter.
He had a solo acoustic guitar show in the mid- to late 1990s that toured many communities in western Wisconsin with stops at most of the local college campuses as well.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. with tickets at $30 for adults and $27 for senior citizens and students. Tickets can be purchased on the Mabel Tainter’s website (mabeltainter.org), calling the box office (715) 235-001 or by visiting the box office at 205 Main Street E., Menomonie.
In most cases the music of Young is done with the idea that someone will be interpreting his voice, McLaughlin said. The goal for The Young and the Rest is stay true to the music but also bring new life to the songs.
“I think (audience members) are going to hear a group that really loves the music that they’re playing, that is going to celebrate the originality of the songs with a new sound with these beautiful women’s voices,” McLaughlin said. “There’s a lot of fun in the show.”