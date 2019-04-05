The Menomonie Theater Guild is producing “Who’s Afraid of Virgina Woolf?" written by Edward Albee. The show will open Friday, April 26.
This play observes the deep complexities of the marriage between Martha and George, a middle-aged couple who taunt one another throughout the show.
Martha invites an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, over as guests, drawing them into Martha and Georges’ escapades with drinks and unusual party games.
This cast of four will take theater goers on an emotional roller coaster ride throughout their captivating performance.
The play is performed in three acts, taking a little less than three hours to perform.
Director Susan Collie has shortened some scenes and added her own twist to this MTG production.
Performance is suggested for mature audiences.
Performance dates are:
- Friday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m.
- Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available:
- Online: menomonietheaterguild.org
- By phone: 715-231-PLAY (7529)
- By email: mtgtickets@gmail.com
- In person: Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 W. 2nd St., Menomonie.
All performances are held at the historic Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E, Menomonie.
For more information about MTG, please contact the office:
- Online: menomonietheaterguild.org
- By phone: 715-231-PLAY (7529)
- By email: menomonietheaterguild@gmail.com
- In person: Menomonie Theater Guild Box Office, 502 W. 2nd St., Menomonie.
