'There's a buzz around campus:' Heike Wealth Management moves into old Barrel Room location

An old favorite watering hole is now home to a business with its eyes set on the future of Menomonie.

Heike Wealth Management, a financial services company, is now in a new home on Main Street in downtown Menomonie. HWM is occupying the old Barrel Room space, a community favorite bar that shut down a few years ago.

John Heike, owner of Heike Wealth Management, said the Barrel Room was a favorite Dunn County location for them, so when the opportunity arose to set up shop there, they jumped at the chance to contribute to the building’s history.

“My wife and I had been to the Barrel Room a number of times, so when we walked inside we loved the character of the building,” Heike said. “From there the challenge was converting it into an office space, but everything was in place so we just had to put some walls up. One of our goals was to not change anything because it’s a historic building and we wanted to keep the character of the bar.”

First opening in early 2019, HWM had an office across town in an old hotel space, but started construction on the new office in early January. Throughout the next few months new walls, new HVAC and new LED lighting was added to give the space a modern contemporary feels while still hinting at the space’s history.