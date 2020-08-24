"There's Always Hope" billboard promotes launch of program to fight methamphetamine and opioid addiction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A colorful billboard bearing the message "There's Always Hope" marking the launch of Project Hope was revealed this week in Menomonie.

The billboard is sponsored by the Dunn County Partnership for Youth and marks the launch of Project Hope, a collaborative program between many local agencies aiming at reducing methamphetamine and opioid addiction and their related crimes in Dunn County.

The billboard is visible on Highway 25/North Broadway and Elm Avenue next to Jimmy John's until Sunday, Aug. 30.

Project Hope is an evidence-based program used to reduce methamphetamine/opioid addictions and their ancillary crimes. Project Hope consists of four strategic pillars — prevention, treatment, enforcement and harm reduction — that holistically address drug addiction and crime.

The first phase of Project Hope will bring implementation of the Botvin LifeSkills program in schools, youth mentoring and the creation of a Youth Response Team that will focus on information sharing and collaboration between stakeholders.

If you are interested in volunteering, contributing or would like to learn more about Project Hope, visit www.menomonie-pd.com/project-hope.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0