Thomas Tylee, born Nov. 1, 1991, beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, cousin and friend passed away Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Even though his body has left us his spirit will stay with us forever. Those of us who knew him will always remember his bright blue eyes, his love of animals and his fun loving nature. He enjoyed playing video games with his dad and brother and picked up the game of golf with his “person” Steph, and younger cousin Aidan, who usually won. Most of all, we will remember that when he loved someone, he loved with all his heart. This was never more obvious than his love for his nephew, Ryu. From the beginning he set out to be the best uncle ever. We knew this was accomplished because Ryu always ran to his uncle’s arms when he saw him. Though our hearts are broken and will never completely heal, we hold onto the thought that he will struggle with life no more, but will know that he is loved and missed forever.
Survivors include his parents, Mary (Tim) Collins and Tony (Rhonda King) Tylee; brother, Dakota (Helen Chheng) Tylee; sisters, Ashton White and Allie Tylee; nephew, Ryu who he loved like no other; both grandmothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, and his special person, Steph Kesti.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Cadieu Funeral Home.
