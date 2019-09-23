Graffiti referencing possible school violence was found Monday morning at the Menomonie Middle School.
The situation has been resolved and discipline and legal measures are underway, District Administrator Joe Zydowsky said in a letter to families and stakeholders of the district.
Zydowski said the graffiti was found after the school day had started. The investigation is ongoing and Zydowsky said he was unable to share where or what was written.
"Certainly anytime a threat occurs, the threat is immediately assessed, law enforcement is immediately contacted and the investigation begins, but the priority is the health and safety of the students and staff," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
The Menomonie Police Department remained at the middle school, where a non-emergency lockdown continued through the morning.
"Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and unnecessary anxiety this situation put on the students, staff and community members in our school district," Zydowski said. "Even though threats like these are becoming more common, please know that we will never let down our guard, and we will continue to keep the safety and security of our students and staff as our highest priority."
Updates to this story will be provided when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.