Three dead, two injured in Spring Brook house fire Friday evening

Three people have died as a result of a fire in Spring Brook Township on Friday evening.

Menomonie Fire and Rescue and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a fire in the 6800 block of 270th Avenue on Friday after a call to the Dunn County 911 Center.

Five occupants were inside the house at the time the fire started and two adult females were able to escape with only minor injuries and were treated and released.

Two adult males and one child died in the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

