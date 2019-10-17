A BASE jumper was arrested for criminal trespassing following a failed jump on Thursday in Menomonie.
Mason Barth, 20, attempted to jump from a 300-foot Charter Communications tower with a parachute near 1020 Meadow Hill Drive in Menomonie when he became entangled in a guard wire, the Menomonie Police Department said in a release.
"You always want to make sure you’re not trespassing on private property. You don’t know the situation and in addition to the safety risks, it’s a criminal offense," Brenna Jasper, crime prevention specialist with the Menomonie Police Department said. "This particular gentleman is extremely lucky that he wasn’t injured and that we were able to get him down safely and have such a successful resolution."
At about 8:37 a.m. the police department, Menomonie Fire Department and Menomonie Street Department responded to a call from Barth after he had gotten caught approximately 50 feet above the ground.
You have free articles remaining.
Jasper said the police department hasn't had many reports of these types of incidents before. Seeking thrills isn't new Jasper said, and ultimately keeping the public safe is the police department's goal.
"There are restrictions, there are rules for reason because we want to keep people safe and that’s the most important thing at the end of the day," Jasper said.
Barth was rescued at 9:34 a.m., authorities said, and he was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie. There he was treated and released.
"There’s all kinds of ways to do things like BASE jump, those types of thrill-seeking activities safely and legally," Jasper said, "so it’s just important to take the proper precautions when you’re wanting to do those things."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.