Are you looking for a playful puppy with lots of energy? Well here I am. My name is Tobias. I was found as a stray and am estimated to be about 10 months old.
I am very much still a puppy and have a super-fun life planned. Want to hear about my life goals? First of all, I must find a home with nice people who will love me almost as much as I love them. A nice yard would be great to run around in, but lots of long walks or jogs would be acceptable as well.
Another goal is to go through some training to have a better grip on my self-control. It is so very difficult for me to contain my enthusiasm, so I need a little help to ensure I will be a well-behaved addition to the family. My most important life goal is to be the best companion you can ever imagine, so please stop by and meet me today!
Located at 302 Brickyard Road in Menomonie, the Dunn County Humane Society is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday, Wednesday and major holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.