Toddler, 3 others saved from burning house

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire that forced a dramatic rescue of four people and five pets from a Menomonie house Friday – including a 2-year-old trapped inside

Menonomie firefighters spotted smoke coming from the second story of a house on 2ast Avenue West shordtly after 7 a.m.

As they got closer, they saw an injured man on the roof and a woman in the front yard.

Neighbors had already rescued another person.

They discovered a toddler was inside and quickly rescued the child, who was transferred to a St Paul hospital for treatment.

All four of the people received treatment.

Three cats and two dogs were also rescued.

