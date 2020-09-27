Toddler, 3 others saved from burning house

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a fire that forced a dramatic rescue of four people and five pets from a Menomonie house Friday – including a 2-year-old trapped inside
Menonomie firefighters spotted smoke coming from the second story of a house on 2ast Avenue West shordtly after 7 a.m.
As they got closer, they saw an injured man on the roof and a woman in the front yard.
Neighbors had already rescued another person.
They discovered a toddler was inside and quickly rescued the child, who was transferred to a St Paul hospital for treatment.
All four of the people received treatment.
Three cats and two dogs were also rescued.
