The First Congregational Church’s 55th annual Tour of Homes is set for 12—4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.
For five and a half decades, the Tour of Homes, sponsored by the Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Menomonie, has been a holiday event that many people look forward to each year. The theme in 2018 is Winter Wonderland.
Each stop on the tour, including the church, is decorated in the Christmas spirit. A map is printed on each ticket and plenty of signs will be posted to show attendees where to go.
Advance tickets are available from any woman in the church and from the church office, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also be purchased in advance at Dick’s Fresh Market, Bookends bookstore, and La dee dah gift shop. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour at the church or at any tour house. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 the day of the tour.
The first tour home, at 609 19th St. N, Menomonie, belongs to Renee Howarton and Bill Wikrent. Located across from the historic Evergreen Cemetery island, the house features beautiful views, a gentle slope to the lake, a meditation site in the forest, seven garden areas and a hand-stamped sculpted patio. This warm, welcoming home will be decorated for the holidays with Howarton’s handmade glass ball wreaths, her collection of art from Texas, family antiques and a different color theme in each room. Visitors will be able to see Wikrent’s working photography studio in the basement with many of his best photographs on display.
The second home is owned by Mary and Brian Blakeley and is located at E5228 920th Ave., Boyceville. Brian’s parents built the home in 1970 on a 500-acre tree farm. It has a 1917 barn and two wooden refurbished silos. Mary and Brian have added on to the house several times, and it has been refurbished throughout. Visitors will enjoy the library, which features 32 feet of built-in bookcases, a ceiling of over 100 handmade maple panels and a 20-foot tower of birdseye maple. Christmas decorations will consist of a collection of creches and several Christmas trees, including one with 1920s and 1930s ornaments from Mary’s grandmother. The gallery room will have many family antiques on display; one particularly special treasure is the 1910 wedding gown of Brian’s grandmother, Tressie Maves, who is still remembered by many in Cedar Falls.
The third decorated home on the tour, at E5288 920th Ave., Boyceville, belongs to Lyn and Jacq Collins. Built in 1999, this contemporary design by Tim Peterson has in-floor heat on all three levels. The home features an art collection from the Collins’ travels and from artist friends. There is a historic, preserved outhouse visible from the four-season room. Christmas decorations will feature Lyn’s collection of candles and candleholders as well as a large Christmas tree by the garlanded stairway. A youth group will be selling jars of homemade cookie mix at this location.
At the First Congregational Church, located at 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, visitors will find the gift shop, with scarves, mittens, aprons, holiday decor made by church members and the SERRV table, a marketplace for fair-trade handmade products from around the world. The lower level of the church houses the popular Gifts from the Kitchen and the Bake Shop, which feature homemade pies, breads, candy, snack mixes, Christmas baking and other treats.
While at the church, attendees can stop in the elegantly decorated Tea Room in the Fellowship Hall and enjoy homemade cookies and a cup of Russian tea or coffee in a relaxing atmosphere with live holiday music. These refreshments are included in the cost of the ticket.
The Tour of Homes is the major funding raising activity of the Women’s Fellowship and preparations for the tour take place all year long.
