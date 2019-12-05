A Town of Menomonie man was killed in an accident involving a tractor on Thursday.
Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the 3,400 block of 480th Avenue for a report or a male subject being run over by a tractor, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The 66-year-old male victim was riding in the bucket of a tractor traveling eastbound on 420th Avenue when the tractor hit a bump in the road causing the victim to fall out. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The victim's name is being withheld until family is notified.
The accident is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.