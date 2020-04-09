Town of Menomonie yard waste site to open April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dunn County has opened another yard waste site.

The Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division together with the Town of Menomonie has opened a yard waste site at N5515 377th Street, Menomonie. The site will provide yard waste drop-off services for residents that display their solid waste permit. The site will also be available for landscaping, tree trimming and lawn and garden service businesses with a fee and appointment. Businesses must call the solid waste and recycling office at (715) 232-4017 to set up an appointment.

The site opens April 15 and will be available through Nov. 1 each year.

Acceptable waste includes clean grass, leaves, weeks, mulch, garden wastes, raw vegetables and fruits, brush shrubs, branches logs, wood chips, and Christmas trees. If using a bag to dispose of waste, it must be in a brown paper bag as any plastics bags must be removed and disposed in dedicated garbage totes at the site.

Materials that are not permitted include trash, tree stumps, lumber, pallets, soiled animal bedding, manure, or animal wastes of any kind.

By appointment the Town of Menomonie will provide free loading services of raw compost materials in bulk quantities. To make an appointment to request bulk compatost materials call the town hall at (715) 235-4532