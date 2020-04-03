Traffic stop in Boyceville leads to arrest, seizure of more than 100 grams of meth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A traffic stop in Boyceville has led the arrest of one adult male and the seizure of methamphetamine, the Dunn County Sheriff's Department said in a press release Friday.

A Dunn County deputy conducted a traffic stop in Boyceville on Thursday and based upon information provided during the stop a search warrant was executed by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, in collaboration with the West Central Drug Task Force and Boyceville Police Department. Following the search, authorities found 110 grams of meth, ecstasy pills and packaging materials.

The individual was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.

