A train derailment has closed roads in in Dunn County.
A Union Pacific train derailed near the 190th Street crossing east of the Village of Knapp shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported and there are no reports of spilled hazardous materials. The train had been traveling eastbound and several rail cars derailed, authorities said.
U.S. Hwy. 12 has been closed from County Road K to County Road Q and is expected to remain closed until Monday afternoon.
You have free articles remaining.
Union Pacific personnel were evaluating the scene of the derailment Sunday night.
Authorities are asking motorists to stay away from the area and to not drive past road closed signs.
The sheriff's office, Menomonie Fire and Ambulance, Boyceville and Colfax fire departments, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Highway Department responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"Union Pacific runs the largest railroad in North America and exercises by far the most political influence in the railroad industry, particularly within the Republican party. Vice President Dick Cheney served on the company's board prior to the 2000 elections. "
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/summary.php?id=D000000118
"“We cannot wait for another train derailment to occur before we take action to improve the safety of our rail system and preparedness of our local responders,” ... “We have been lucky in recent years that we haven’t had any derailments in Wisconsin, but we shouldn’t have to rely on luck to ensure the safety of our communities and citizens.”
The bill, which was modeled after rail safety legislation enacted in Minnesota, would do the following:
Provide for more state rail track inspectors ..."
https://saferails.org/wi-rail-safety-legislation/
https://wisconsindot.gov/Documents/travel/rail/railmap.pdf
https://www.wisdc.org/index.php?option=com_wdcfinancedatabase&view=searchadvanced&active_search=1&ic_employer=union+pacific+railroad
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.