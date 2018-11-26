Try 3 months for $3

Deer carcasses will be accepted at the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center through mid-January 2019, according to the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division.

The cost is $5 per carcass or bag of remains or $60 per ton for larger amounts weighed on the scale.

The Transfer Station & Recycling Center is E3900 State Hwy. 29, Menomonie.

