Deer carcasses will be accepted at the Dunn County Transfer Station & Recycling Center through mid-January 2019, according to the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division.
The cost is $5 per carcass or bag of remains or $60 per ton for larger amounts weighed on the scale.
The Transfer Station & Recycling Center is E3900 State Hwy. 29, Menomonie.
