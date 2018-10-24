The Dunn County Transfer Station is now accepting deer carcasses. A lined 20-yard dumpster will be onsite through Dec. 31, after which animal carcasses and remains will no longer be accepted. There will be a disposal fee of $5 per carcass or bag of remains to help offset the costs of landfilling the material. Animal carcasses and remains are not accepted, however, at any of the Dunn County Area Collection Stations at any time.
To help assist with ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease in Dunn County, a CWD Declaration Form must be signed at the time of disposal, indicating that, to the best of one’s knowledge, the deer do not pose a risk for CWD transmission, and that the deer have not been submitted to a testing firm for CWD detection.
If a deer has been tested, a certificate of non-detect for CWD must be presented at the time of disposal for it to be accepted. Dunn County is unable to accept deer carcasses or remains that have tested positive for CWD.
To dispose of deer or other animal carcasses or remains after Dec. 31, some landfills may accept them directly for disposal throughout the year for a fee, and with proper documentation. To learn more, dnr.wi.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/disposal.html.
