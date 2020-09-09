TRIO programs help students succeed, graduate

“Education is the great equalizer,” Ruppe said. “We can give students access to higher education, but if they don’t provide the support needed it’s not a good opportunity.”

More than 59% of UW-Stout students qualify for one of the TRIO SSS programs. Students can receive services for up to six years.

Carlson is a peer mentor this year, helping other TRIO students and answering their questions. He also has worked on the TRIO website and enjoys being part of the TRIO team.

Carlson, who graduates in May, said the one-on-one tutoring in math and English helped him when he was starting at UW-Stout. His adviser helped introduce programs and careers when he wanted to change his major, also assisting him with academic needs.

He would encourage other students who qualify to take part in the TRIO program. “It will help you so much as you are starting college,” he said. “It will help you succeed at UW-Stout.”

Carlson chose UW-Stout because the programs fit what he wanted to study, and he liked the campus and town.

UW-Stout also offers an online Bachelor of Science in information and communication technologies and college credit for nontraditional education and experiences. The university has a Master of Science in information and communication technologies as well.

