Two injured in Tiffany crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was ejected from a truck during a rollover crash Friday on Hwy. 170 near 180th Street in the town of Tiffany.

Two males were in the truck traveling east on 170 shortly before 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle crossed the centerline, went onto the left shoulder then over-corrected and entered the right ditch. Upon entering the ditch the truck rolled several times and one occupant was ejected, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the occupants was ejected and flown by Life Link III Helicopter with apparent life-threatening injuries.

The other occupant was transported by ambulance for treatment. There was no information available about the extent of injury.

Preliminary investigation shows that speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit also responded and is assisting deputies with the investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0