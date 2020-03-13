Two international award-winning quartets performing at the 51st annual Barbershop Harmony Show

On Saturday, April 4, at 7 p.m., the Dunn County Northern Lights Chorus and local quartets along with two great award winning quartets will present their 51st Annual Barbershop Harmony Show, “Let's Get Away” at the Martin Anderson High School Gymnasium in Colfax.

Kordal Kombat Quartet is really making a splash in the Barbershop Harmony Society and beyond. Their performances and achievements have taken them all over the North American continent. This group represented the Land O’ Lakes district of the Barbershop Harmony Society in the 2017 International Barbershop Quartet Contest, where they placed 27 in the world. They are the 2013 Minnesota State Fair “Country Fair Talent Contest” Champions, and they were the first quartet in the history of the Land O’ Lakes district to win the titles of District Novice Quartet Champion and District Quartet Champion in the same year.

