Two international award-winning quartets performing at the 51st annual Barbershop Harmony Show

On Saturday, April 4, at 7 p.m., the Dunn County Northern Lights Chorus and local quartets along with two great award winning quartets will present their 51st Annual Barbershop Harmony Show, “Let's Get Away” at the Martin Anderson High School Gymnasium in Colfax.
Kordal Kombat Quartet is really making a splash in the Barbershop Harmony Society and beyond. Their performances and achievements have taken them all over the North American continent. This group represented the Land O’ Lakes district of the Barbershop Harmony Society in the 2017 International Barbershop Quartet Contest, where they placed 27 in the world. They are the 2013 Minnesota State Fair “Country Fair Talent Contest” Champions, and they were the first quartet in the history of the Land O’ Lakes district to win the titles of District Novice Quartet Champion and District Quartet Champion in the same year.
The Best Sellers are a female quartet from Onalaska. They are seniors at Onalaska High School and have been singing together for just under two years. They have sung at numerous community events, were given the Exemplary Performance Award at State Solo and Ensemble, Placed second in the NextGen Junior Quartet Contest at the 2019 BHS Midwinter Convention, and most recently placed first in the treble division at the Wisconsin Youth Harmony Festival in May of 2019. They are very excited to be a part of the barbershop community and are thankful for the opportunity to share music with others.
The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a non-profit community service organization that exists for the enjoyment of our members and those we entertain. We are an active supporter of vocal music education in our area schools; offering music, demonstrations, and providing grants to area school vocal music programs.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $3 students (18 or under). For more information, please call or contact: (715) 279-2079 or heydon@mail.com Visit us: www.dcbarbershop.org and Facebook: Dunn County Barbershoppers.