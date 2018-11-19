HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Foundations have joined the global “Giving Tuesday” effort and ask the community to consider donating to Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals on Tuesday, Nov. 27.
On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, charities, families, businesses, community centers and students around the world come together to celebrate generosity and helping others.
For donations, 100 percent of every dollar goes to local patients and their families, said Ann Kaiser, director of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s Foundations.
Giving Tuesday is held annually after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To kick-off the holiday giving season, the Foundations at both hospitals are asking people to give back in impactful ways.
To donate to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, visit https://www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Giving/Ways-to-Give
To donate to St. Joseph’s Hospital, visit http://stjoeschipfalls.com/Giving/Ways-to-Give.
