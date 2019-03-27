Two Minneapolis women police say are involved in a Walmart theft ring across multiple states made initial appearances in Dunn County Court Tuesday.
Tashanda J. Boclair, 32, and Marquita Y. Maxwell, 28, were charged in Dunn County in February with felony retail theft, felony attempted retail theft and misdemeanor retail theft. Maxwell was also charged with a second count of misdemeanor retail theft.
According to criminal complaints, a Menomonie Walmart surveillance camera showed a male and two females stealing four cell phones at around 1:19 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2017, but they were stopped by an employee. The phones were valued at $1,640.
The same man then stole two hover boards, a total value of $500.
The employee also said two women stole about $1,400 in merchandise on Aug. 14.
Two months later, a Walmart employee said two women stole four Roku televisions and a floor lamp, a total value of $550, by distracting an employee and running out of the store, according to the complaint.
Maxwell and Boclair were identified as two of the women involved in the thefts, according to the complaint.
Both were also seen on Walmart surveillance videos in thefts in Minnesota, Illinois and South Dakota, according to the complaint.
Boclair also pleaded guilty to a count of felony retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in March. She was sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records.
Pre-trial conferences for both women are set for May 21.
