The Unitarian Society of Menomonie will celebrate its original church home at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts with a church service on Sunday, June 30.
The service starts at 10 a.m. In addition to the Menomonie Unitarians, congregants from six Unitarian fellowships from western Wisconsin including Rice Lake, Eau Claire, River Falls, La Crosse, Ashland, and St. Croix Falls will participate.
Diane Light, a consulting minister with the Unitarian Society of Menomonie, will lead the service.
The multi-generational service, “Our Blue-Green Earth,” will explore the critical issue of climate change.
The service is open to the public. Childcare will be provided.
Not only was the Mabel Tainter Memorial constructed as a theater and community center, it was also a church when it was dedicated in 1890, Originally home to the Unitarian Society of Menomonie. Henry Doty Maxson was its first minister.
The Tainters, who funded the construction of the building, were Unitarians, and Maxson convinced them to build the multi-use facility as a memorial to their daughter, Mabel, who had died young.
The theater has two things usually associated with churches – stained glass windows and a pipe organ.
The Unitarian Society of Menomonie holds church services that are open to the public at its current address on the corner of 21st Street and Stout Road in Menomonie.
