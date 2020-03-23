United Way and Community Foundation partner to provide relief to local nonprofits

Community members are urged to continue regular support of organizations, Thatcher said, as it is a critical time for many nonprofits who have benefited from local donations in the past, those which have been forced to cancel annual fundraising events and those that depend on public gatherings.

Thatcher suggests visiting the webpages and social media accounts of organizations to learn about its needs and ways to donate directly. Community members interested in helping out but don’t know how, can make direct donations to the United Way’s Disaster Relief Fund at the Community Foundation. The Community Foundation and United Way are removing all credit card and administrative fees for donations for the fund.

Those that the ability to make a significant investment to address both short-term and long-term needs in the community can contact Community Foundation Executive Director Georgina Tegart by email at gtegart@cfdunncounty.org or by calling (715)-232-8019.

Nonprofits that provide services and programs that are core to our community identity could also be in need of financial support, Tegart said. These organizations may not be quite at a crisis point, but are in the process of developing, innovating and deploying a response should a future financial need occur.