United Way announces series of disaster relief funds distributed to local nonprofits

Relief fund grants have been issued to nonprofit organizations in Dunn County through the United Way Disaster Relief Fund.

The relief fund is a partnership between United Way of Dunn County and the Community Foundation of Dunn County in an effort to assist the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were issued through United Way’s disaster relief fund at the Community Foundation.

“Through listening sessions and a survey it was immediately obvious that those nonprofits seeing a surge in need for their services would need urgent financial support,” United Way of Dunn County Executive Director Jennifer Thatcher said. Awarding this grant money to these organizations means more than ever right now.”

A total of $17,000 was distributed to five area nonprofits. The Bridge to Hope, Feed My People Food Bank and Stepping Stones of Dunn County were each given $5,000.

The Bridge to Hope will use the funds to adjust programming to better serve residents and victims of abuse during the pandemic. It will also help pay for the increase in food expenses.