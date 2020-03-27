United Way of Dunn County partners with FamilyWize to help with delivery of prescription medication

United Way of Dunn County has partnered with FamilyWize to help residents save on prescription costs and receive at-home delivery of medication.

Community residents can call FamilyWize at (800) 222-2818 for free customer service to help them coordinate prescription medication delivery.

“It is essential for our residents to take prescribed medications as directed by their physicians, especially during times when the healthcare system is stressed,” said Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director of the United Way. “FamilyWize is ensuring that people have the help they need to access pharmacy delivery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

services as well as more affordable medications during this critical time.”

They will also be able to save by using the free FamilyWize program card. The card lowers the cost of medications by an average of 45% and can be used with or without insurance.

Individuals that are interested in home delivery of their medications should first call FamilyWize at (800)-222-2818. Then someone will work with participating pharmacies to coordinate delivery service. To receive the discount callers would ask their pharmacist to apply their FamilyWize card number.

“During these times of uncertainty, so many are struggling with the high costs of prescriptions and need help now,” said Vilmarie Gilliam, vice president of partnerships at FamilyWize. “Our support team is here to help people not only access affordable medications, but work with their pharmacies to help deliver prescriptions to their doors.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0