More than 90 volunteers set out on Wednesday to make a difference in their community.
As part of the United Way of Dunn County’s Day of Caring volunteers spent their day assisting local nonprofit and community-based organizations.
Fourteen projects were completed at 11 project sites during the third year of the event.
“Volunteer mobilization is a great way that we can involve people and everyone can give back their time, talents and resources,” Ashley DeMuth executive director of United Way of Dunn County said.
Inspired by other Day of Caring events in the region the Dunn County-based United Way started its event in 2017. That year there was fewer than 40 volunteers assisting at three locations. Since then the event has seen more involvement as United Way has also partnered with businesses which place value on community outreach.
On Wednesday afternoon volunteers from Xcel Energy and the Menomonie Noon Rotary Club taught children at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley-Menomonie Center how to fix and maintain their bicycles.
Roxie Schmidt center director for the Menomonie Boys and Girls Club said it’s great to be able to collaborate with adults in the community and having them get involved in teaching skills to the kids. Teaching bicycle maintenance and safety has been an ongoing project for the club as it works to help kids learn to be safe when riding around in the community.
It was the second year in a row the club worked with the rotary club — which provides bicycles to work on — and Xcel Energy — which provided a volunteer team — for the bicycle program. Some kids who didn’t own a bicycle were given one to call their own at the end of the day.
“The Boys and Girls Club is just excited to be involved with the United Way not just from funding but from the volunteer from nonprofit to nonprofit, being able to strengthen Dunn County as a whole,” Schmidt said, “and making sure that kids have a safe place to be and that adults have a safe place to engage for the betterment of the whole.”
Other project sites included the Dunn County Historical Society, where volunteers cleaned and sorted artifacts and helped pick up after a recent remodeling project, Mabel Tainter, where cleaning and painting projects occurred and Stepping Stones of Dunn County where volunteers cleaned and sanitized the food pantry and stocked food shelves along with cleaning both inside and outside the building. Volunteers also completed projects at Bridge to Hope, Village of Colfax parks, Colfax Railroad Museum, Foster Closet, Positive Alternatives and United Way.
Katie Miller who has volunteered every year for the Day of Caring said the opportunity allowed her to learn more about some of the local nonprofits and organizations and what they do for the community. In previous years she worked with Stepping Stones and Bridge to Hope. This year she spent her time at the Boys and Girls Club and she said it is rewarding to see how much the kids enjoy having the volunteers around.
“You just see the kid’s faces and how fun they are having and they’re learning. It’s just something you want to be a part of,” Miller said of volunteering.
Providing kids with life skills is a key component of the Boys and Girls Clubs. MarLee Johnson, programming coordinator for the Menomonie Boys and Girls Club said it has been valuable having adults teach the kids the importance of being generous with your time in giving back to the community, in addition to the bicycle maintenance skills they also taught.
“Menomonie has been awesome for us to be part of. It’s really great to have so many role models for our kids,” Johnson said.
DeMuth said a once-a-year project for some volunteers has turned into a monthly activity. Seeing the growth of Day of Caring by volunteers gives DeMuth confidence the Menomonie and surrounding Dunn County communities will continue to support the event and provide their time to organizations working to better the local area.
“We feel blessed to be in a community that prides volunteerism, which is a key pillar for United Way. As our event continues to grow, we learn more about our community and how generous they really are,” DeMuth said.