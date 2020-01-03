United of Way of Dunn County is seeking a new executive director.
Qualified applicants should submit a cover letter, resume and list of professional references to appuwdc@gmail.com.
The executive director's responsibilities include being the leader of the organization and implementing the strategic direction set by the board of directors. The executive director.
The executive director provides strong, innovative and collaborative leadership in developing financial resources and identifying and responding to community needs while creating and building awareness in the community.
Visit www.uwaydunn.org/employment for a full job description.
Qualfictions include prior non-profit organization experience, working knowledge of fiscal management, abilities in public speaking, written and oral communication and interpersonal relations, along with experience in fundraising.
Reception held for departing executive director
United Way of Dunn County is holding a reception for departing executive director Ashley DeMuth.
DeMuth was named as the new CEO of the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce last week.
The reception is Friday, Jan. 10 from noon-2 p.m. at Oaklawn Harmony Center, 3375 Kothlow Avenue, in Menomonie.
