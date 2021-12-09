 Skip to main content
United Way of Menomonie seeking sponsors to help families this holiday season

The United Way of Dunn County is looking for sponsors to help families in need in the community this holiday season.

The United Way can connect interested sponsors with families and create a profile including the names, ages and needs/wants of reach family member in need.

To help all an interested sponsor has to do is reach out by phone call (715-231-3066), email (smarson@uwaydunn.org) or stop by (1620 Stout Rd., Menomonie, WI) and the United Way can connect you with a family.

Sponsoring a family is a wonderful way to keep the true spirit of the holidays. It's a great project for families, office groups, organizations clubs and schools.

