The United Way of Dunn County is accepting applications for the 3rd Annual Day of Caring, according to a United Way news release.
The Day of Caring is a community event, where groups of volunteers join forces to complete service projects.
Examples of previous projects include landscaping, bicycle repairs, planting trees or flowers, cleaning, assisting with mailers, painting, assembling impact kits and packing meal kits.
United Way invites community members to submit projects for community-serving organizations that require volunteers.
Project applications are due by July 1.
Projects will be assigned volunteers as United Way accepts applications. The sooner an application is submitted, the sooner it will be paired with a volunteer group.
Any organization serving the community is eligible to apply for a project, according to United Way.
To apply for a project or learn more, visit United Way's website at www.uwaydunn.org and click "Day of Caring" underneath the "Community Impact" tab.
