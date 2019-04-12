The United Way of Dunn county will host its annual Spring Carnival on Wednesday, April 24 from 4:30-7 p.m.
Through a dynamic partnership with the School District of the Menomonie Area, the Spring Carnival will be held at the Menomonie High School, 1715 5th St. W.
The United Way Spring Carnival is a fun and free event where attendees can learn about programs and resources available for all ages, according to a United Way news release.
Guests are encouraged to visit program partner resource tables, enjoy a free meal, join in on fun games and activities and try their luck at winning a door prize.
The Spring Carnival will partner again this year with the School District of the Menomonie Area and other educational sites to provide a comprehensive school readiness section.
“The Elementary Principals and Kindergarten team realized that every year we have a number of students who are not physically, socially and emotionally ready for kindergarten,” said River Heights Elementary School Principal Peg Kolden. “We established a goal to help the families in our community understand the changing expectations of pre-K and kindergarten. Partnering with the United Way was an excellent way to expand our outreach through collaboration. Our goal is to have all children ‘Ready for School, Ready for Life’.”
“We could not be more thrilled to partner with so many outstanding local organizations for this event. It truly is fun and informative, giving the community a wonderful reason to come together,” said Executive Director of the United Way of Dunn County Ashley DeMuth.
Contact the United Way of Dunn county at 715-235-3800 or by email at ademuth@uwaydunn.org with questions about the Spring Carnival.
More information can also be found on the Facebook event page.
