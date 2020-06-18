United Way's C-3 Center receives grounds makeover donation from local landscaping company

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local business owners showed their landscaping talents in the revitalization of the grounds of United Way of Dunn County's C-3 Center.

Jim and Sharon Preston of Rustic Roots Landscaping, located near Menomonie, reached out to United Way about donating their time and material to complete a landscaping project at the center.

"I was surprised by their willingness, knowing they were a fairly new business and imagined the economic pressures from coronavirus was likely weighing heavily," United Way of Dunn County Executive Director Jennifer Thatcher said. "However, the before and aftereffects of the landscaping truly reveals their passion."

Through donations from community members the C-3 Center provides those in need of clothing, hygiene items, furniture, housewares and other items at no cost to clients.

"We are hopeful the improvements to the outside appearance of the C-3 Center will encourage those in need to stop by," Gifts In Kind Coordinator for the C-3 Center Angela Anderson said.

